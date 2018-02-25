The Great Train Show 2018 now underway in Novi

5:06 AM, Feb 25, 2018
1 hour ago

Great Train Show

2018 Great Train Show

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) - The Great Train Show is the nation's only coast-to-coast model train show.

The annual show is being held the weekend of February 24 & 25 inside the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

The Train Show is designed for the general public, modelers, hobbyists, families, and the just plain curious. Each show features hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale, huge operating exhibits, activities for kids, and more. 

For hours, ticket prices and more, visit http://trainshow.com/novi/

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top