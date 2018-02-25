The Great Train Show 2018 now underway in Novi

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 4:21AM EST expiring February 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Monroe
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 4:21AM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 2:28AM EST expiring February 25 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) - The Great Train Show is the nation's only coast-to-coast model train show.
The annual show is being held the weekend of February 24 & 25 inside the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.
The Train Show is designed for the general public, modelers, hobbyists, families, and the just plain curious. Each show features hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale, huge operating exhibits, activities for kids, and more.