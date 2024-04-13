There is always something happening at the Royal Oak Market

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — What began as a community farmers market in 1925 to serve the produce needs of a growing town has become a city institution, reflective of the development and heritage of Royal Oak, Michigan.

The Royal Oak Farmers Market is open on Saturdays, 52 weeks a year, with a strict "farmer must grow" rule, but has branched out to include a wide variety of meats, cheese, poultry, seafood, dairy, vegan and gluten free baked goods and just about anything else you are looking for to complete your weekly shopping. There is also a large variety of specialty food products all locally produced and beautiful plants, flowers and fantastic garden related items. In all the market host many producers on any given Saturday.

