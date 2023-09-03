There's still time to enjoy the 2023 Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats festival

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank, Oakland County’s premier festival now in its 26th year, returns this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-4, in downtown Royal Oak to deliver even more exciting family-friendly entertainment.

This year’s festival is going all out, featuring more than 200 stellar musical acts, the highly regarded Juried Fine Art Show, some of the best food offerings from across metro Detroit and plenty of family-friendly fun.

The national and local star power at this year’s festival will feature more than 200 of the area’s top bands and musical acts performing on nine stages. On the Jim Beam National Stage, headlining acts include Bell Biv DeVoe (“Poison” and “Do Me!”); Halestorm (“I Miss the Misery” and “Love Bites”); Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (“I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” and “Cherry Bomb”); Russell Dickerson (“Every Little Thing” and “Blue Tacoma”); Randy Houser (“How Country Feels” and “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight”); and Collective Soul (“Shine” and “The World I Know”). Also performing on the National Stage is pop-rock band American Authors (“Best Day of My Life” and “Deep Water”). Dozens of talented musicians from across metro Detroit will be showcased on eight additional music stages offering a variety of genres.

House of Dank, Michigan’s premiere cannabis company, returns as sponsor of the House of Dank Performance Stage to deliver top house, electro funk and disco DJs including DJ Seoul, Walter Glasshouse and Joshua Adams; performances by hip hop, pop and R&B artists including Brayden, Julian LaHood, Nick Ryan and Sarah Marcus; breakdancing from the Motor City Street Dance Academy and various entertaining acts from the Motley Misfits buskers, as well as The Royal Runway! fashion show produced by Channel Iris, a creative studio based in Detroit. The fashion show will feature the hottest trends from numerous downtown Royal Oak businesses including Noir Leather, Bloboho, Jilly Rocks, Blue Jean Blues, Seven Eleven and Profit.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats presented by Flagstar Bank is bringing a diverse menu of enticing taste options from more than 50 restaurants, caterers and food trucks throughout metro Detroit, making it the go-to culinary destination for Labor Day weekend in metro Detroit. The variety and delectable food choices available at this year's festival are truly undeniable. Attendees can indulge in a diverse range of cuisines, from the mouthwatering Italian offerings of Trattoria Da Luigi and The Little Sicilian to the tantalizing BBQ delights served by Smokey Joe’s and House of Barbecue. For those looking to savor the flavors of Nigeria, Fork in Nigeria will be serving up authentic Nigerian cuisine. And for those with a sweet tooth, there's a delightful selection of sweet treats from Howdy Doodle, Kona Ice, Yogurt 2 Go, Ryba’s Fudge and more. Newcomers for this year are the new Royal Oak favorite Pastaio, known for its renowned fresh handmade pasta and brick oven pizza, as well as Estia Greek Street Food. Estia has locations in Warren and Grosse Pointe and offers healthy, Greek-inspired food that is easy to eat and full of delicious, simple ingredients.

More than 120 artists from across the nation will converge in downtown Royal Oak to showcase and sell their original works of art, including a variety of newcomers alongside returning favorites, in this year’s Corewell Health Juried Fine Art Show. A vast selection of styles and mediums will be represented by these artists, who are eligible to win cash awards totaling more than $7,000, including the top three “Best in Show” and “Awards of Excellence” in each of the respective categories mentioned. New this year is live glassblowing demonstrations from Glass Academy. Through a partnership with the iconic Maker’s Mark brand, artisans will transform old Maker’s Mark bottles into stunning works of glass art. See the 2023 ‘Arts’ press release for a complete list of participating artists and more details.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats will be open 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3; and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Tickets are $7 in advance. Admission is free before 5 p.m. or $12 after 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. All other days, admission is $10 before 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m. Cash and credit card transactions will be accepted at gate entrances. Parking in Royal Oak Parking Garages will be pre-sold as well.

To learn more, visit artsbeatseats.com.