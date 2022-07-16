YPSILANTI, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — The Thunder over Michigan Air Show Presented by Wayne County Airport Authority is held annually at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

The 2022 show takes place July 16-17 and features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and The USAF F-16 Demo Team. The event is internationally known as one of the best “warbird shows” in the world. Featuring jet teams, world-class civilian performers, helicopter rides, demonstrations from our nation’s military, and the Kidz’ Zone Play area, Thunder over Michigan is one of Michigan’s premier summer family fun events. Thunder over Michigan is produced by and helps support the Yankee Air Museum, whose headquarters are located at historic Willow Run Airport.

For more information, please visit www.YankeeAirMuseum.org/airshow.