Tickets on sale now for 'Sunset at the Zoo: Leap into Conservation'

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — From 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 23, the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) and event chairs Kelly and Clifford Houseman will host a spectacular 21-and-older fundraising gala, Sunset at the Zoo: Leap into Conservation, at the Detroit Zoo.

The event will include delicious cuisine, delectable drinks, live entertainment, and auctions featuring one-of-a-kind prizes. Guests will also enjoy exclusive nighttime access to many of the Detroit Zoo's expansive animal habitats during this fun-filled celebration.

This year’s event will shine a spotlight on the DZS’s mission of wildlife conservation both locally and across the globe. Funds raised at Sunset will support the daily work that propels this mission – supporting biodiversity through species-specific programs, partnering with communities worldwide to preserve important habitats, speaking up for legislation that protects threatened species and, ultimately, protecting endangered species from extinction.

To learn more, make a donation or purchase tickets, visit ttps://one.bidpal.net/sunset2023/welcome.