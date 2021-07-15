Tigers holding Summer Baseball Bash on Saturday

(WXYZ) — It will be like a second Opening Day this weekend at Comerica Park. The Tigers are holding a Summer Baseball Bash Saturday as they take on the Minnesota Twins -- celebrating the return to 100% capacity at the ballpark.

Ellen Hill-Zeringue, Tigers vice president of marketing, joined 7 Action News to talk about the special guests who will be at Comerica Park, the t-shirt giveaway for the first 10,000 fans and the special honor planned for frontline workers.

Gates open Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with the first pitch at 6:10 p.m. For tickets, visit tigers.com/bash.