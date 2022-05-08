Watch
“Time to Teal” 5K charity event to promote Ovarian Cancer awareness and raise funds on Mother’s Day in downtown Ann Arbor.<br/><br/>
Posted at 5:33 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 05:33:59-04

ANN ARBOR, MICH (WXYZ) — The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance will host an awareness event, “Time to Teal 5K and 1-mile run/walk,” on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8th at 209 S Ashley St ,Ann Arbor, MI.

There is a timed 5K run at 8:00 AM, and the 1-mile free fun run/walk begins at 8:10 AM. Both events take you through scenic downtown Ann Arbor.

Incentives include:

● Teal Ribbon Finisher medals for the 5k participants

● Finisher teal necklace and treat from Washtenaw Dairy for fun/run walk participants

● 5K chip timing with speedy results

● Ovarian Cancer Survivor Recognition

● Post-Event Munchies

● Top individual and team fundraising prizes

In 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic MIOCA hosted a Time to Teal Stroll that took participants on a scavenger hunt to businesses in Ann Arbor. We are excited that this year we can return to our 5k format to honor and support those who have bravely fought ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is the most lethal gynecologic cancer due to a lack of public awareness, early detection and effective treatments. To learn more, visit MIOCA.org.

