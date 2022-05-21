Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Tips every homebuyer should know before jumping in

Home Sales
Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Home Sales
Posted at 6:23 AM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 06:23:59-04

(WXYZ) — First-time homebuyers are bound to have a few questions during the process of purchasing their first home. From mortgages to pre-approvals, it's important for homebuyers to learn everything they can about the home buying process before jumping in.

David Hall, president and CEO of Hall Financial, a well-known leader in Detroit’s mortgage industry, can share advice and tips first-time buyers (and anyone wading into the spring home buying market) can follow to help them secure their dream home. Among his tips:

  • The myth of “20% down” – even though buyers haven’t required 20% down for decades, some still think it’s required to purchase a home, which can be daunting for first-time buyers. There are a variety of mortgage and financing options that don’t require it.
  • A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage isn't always the best option for a first-time homebuyer. Many first-time homebuyers don’t stay in their first home long enough to pay off a 30-year mortgage, so it’s important to work with a lender who can explain all of your options. 
  • Speed is really critical in this hot market. Work with a lending partner that can get you a pre-approval quickly and can process your mortgage quickly to get you to close. Having that pre-approval is paramount to getting an offer accepted on a home. 

To learn more about Hall Financial, visit callhallfirst.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!