ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — If you're trying to maintain your healthy eating habits this Easter, there are ways that you can still indulge.

The manager of Nutri-Foods in Royal Oak shares tips on how you can create a healthy holiday basket. Nutri-Foods is a health store that sells everything from Kombucha, vitamins, essential oils to healthy snacks and more. To learn more about Nutri-Foods, visit Nutrifoods.