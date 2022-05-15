Topsy-Turvy Bus inspiring child-like awe at every turn

(WXYZ) — Climb aboard The Topsy‐Turvy Bus with characters in the book, Maddy and Jake as it travels around the country teaching communities the importance of taking care of the earth through the use of alternative energy sources, and out-of-the-box thinking, while giving young people hope for a better, cleaner, healthier world.

Based on the real Topsy-Turvy Bus owned by Hazon, the largest religious environmental agency in North America The Topsy-Turvy bus is the product of Hazon Detroit - a Jewish lab of sustainability that focuses on educating people and using the oddity to promote environmental awareness and conservation. And the Topsy-Turvy bus runs on solar power and vegetable oil. “The bus brings that awareness about recycling, gardening, and water.

The Topsy-Turvy Bus is real. It strolls through the streets of Metro Detroit, inspiring child-like awe at every turn. Its upside-down, right-side-up design inspires people to glance up from their phones and look at things in a new way.

It runs on veggie oil, technically known as biodiesel fuel, collected from local restaurants. The best thing about the bus is the exhaust. Instead of the stinky-bus smell of our childhoods, the Topsy-Turvy bus exhaust smells like French fries or donuts, depending on what was cooked in the oil. Now that’s something we can all get behind.