ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The Bottomless Toy Chest is devoted to delivering empowering toys, craft projects, and interactive activities to hospitalized pediatric oncology patients.

The non-profit organization's mission is to lift the spirits and promote a positive state of mind in young cancer patients by providing them with engaging, empowering activities while they are going through treatment. To learn more or donate, visit bottomlesstoychest.org.