Toy Town now on display at the Detroit Historical Museum

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Historical Society is inviting the public to participate in the creation of Toy Town.

The DHS is collecting vintage toys and Detroit toy stories to highlight in the exhibition. If anyone out there has that first Matchbox Car from 1953; or the Raggedy Anne that their Aunt Gail made them when they were 4… the Society would love to borrow them for the exhibit! The DHS is also looking for folks with an interesting story from their time working on the iconic 12th Floor Toy Department at J.L. Hudson’s or any of our local Toy Manufacturers - Tucker Toys, American Plastic Toys, and All Metal Products (popularly known as Wyandotte Toys) are just a few of the manufacturers from our area.

Toy Town is opening in conjunction with the release of a new, but soon to be classic, edition of Monopoly. The manufacturers of the iconic game announced early this year that its next community edition would feature Detroit – which will join Brooklyn, Cleveland, Nashville and Las Vegas with its own version of the game. The game will be on sale at the Detroit Historical Museum store.

The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodward Avenue in the city's Cultural Center Historic District in Midtown Detroit. To learn more, visit https://detroithistorical.org