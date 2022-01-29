Toyology celebrates National Puzzle Day

(WXYZ) — Since COVID-19 sent everyone home back in March of 2020, the jigsaw puzzle market has skyrocketed, with sales up 300 to 370 percent.

Ravensburger, a German game and puzzle company, reportedly sold approximately 3.7 million puzzles in 2019, compared to 10.5 million in 2020 as the stay-at-home population looked for ways to fill long hours of family time.

January 29 is National Puzzle Day. Toyology, with locations in West Bloomfield, Royal Oak and Bloomfield Hills, has puzzles for all ages and hasn't seen the popularity shift as people are still enjoying the family time together and alone time to make a puzzle. For more information, visit www.ToyologyToys.com.