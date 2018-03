TROY, MICH (WXYZ) - The 10th annual Trade Secrets event will be held on Tuesday, March 6, at the Troy Marriott.

Camille Walker Banks, executive director of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Wayne State University, is this year's honorary chair. She' will give the keynote address and share her incredible path to success and how she's made big things happen for small area businesses.

To register or learn more, visit http://www.jvsdet.org/events/trade-secrets-2018/trade-secrets-2018.html