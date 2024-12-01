WESTLAND, MI (WXYZ) — Transformed from scary to merry, the Iconic Eloise is excited to announce “MI Bright Lights” - a new, immersive outdoor holiday show and family experience featuring dazzling lights, festival displays, and holiday cheer, all from the comfort and warmth of your own vehicle.

The drive-thru light show, which will take place in the parking lot, is synchronized to a special soundtrack filled with holiday favorites. The experience includes a ¾-mile drive-thru display with a high-tech pixel-based light show synchronized to seasonal music, accessible by a radio station unique to MI Bright Lights guests. Each section of the drive-thru captures the essence of the season, featuring “Candy Cane Lane” – with 14-feet tall candy canes, a Christmas tree forest, tunnel, and Santa’s Workshop.

On December 7, MI Bright Lights will host a one-of-a-kind Holiday Drone Show featuring 200 drones projecting festive images in the night sky. The 15-minute show starts at 6 p.m., with the drive-thru opening for the evening at 7 p.m. The show is free with admission. In addition to the drive-thru experience, guests can enjoy s’mores kits, hot cocoa, and a 350-foot zip line for purchase. There will also be complimentary photo opp areas, warming stations, a heated tent, inflatable putt-putt golf, an interactive North Pole mailbox, and more. Families can also walk through the newly created Santa Land and meet Santa Claus. Photos will also be available for purchase.

MI Bright Lights is located at 30712 Michigan Ave. in Westland, Mich. It opens on Nov. 29 and will operate daily from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. through Jan. 5, 2025. Santa Land opens also on Nov. 29 and will be open every Fri. – Sun. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit mibrightlights.com.