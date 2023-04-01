Treat Dreams Midtown location to host Detroit crepe shop takeover

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — From now through the end of April, The French Cow is taking over Treat Dream’s Midtown location to serve sweet and savory crêpes, along with coffee, an assortment of baguette sandwiches and a limited menu of Treat Dreams ice cream from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.

Then, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on those same days, Treat Dream’s full creative selection of ice cream flavors will be available for purchase, making 4160 Cass Ave. an all-day stop for sweets in Midtown.

Treat Dreams opened its first location in Ferndale in 2010 and then expanded into Midtown in 2015. From unique flavors like Lobster Bisque and Brown Sugar Ham to delicious classics like Kooky Monster and Salted Butterscotch, the ice cream shop has a wide variety of delicious ice cream, in addition to other frozen favorites like ice cream sandwiches and “pup cups.” An active member in the metro Detroit community, Owner Scott Moloney has partnered with several local businesses in the past. This year during the slower winter months faced by ice cream shops, a partnership with The French Cow just made sense.

“Ice cream just isn’t as popular in the winter months as it is during the hot summer season, so I’m always looking for ways to shake things up when the weather cools down. Through this partnership with The French Cow, Treat Dreams can be a breakfast, a lunch and a dessert destination all in one,” said Moloney.

The French Cow’s Marie Wallace came to Detroit from France in 2004 with her authentic recipes and a passion for sharing her love of delicious crêpes. The French Cow has been a popular pop-up at the Eastern Market for years and has grown to cater events throughout metro Detroit, but Wallace has never had a brick-and-mortar location – until now. Wallace can now create and serve delicious authentic crêpes, like The Complète, a savory blend of egg, ham, Italian cheese and caramelized onions; the Paula’s Delight, a sweet mix of Nutella, almonds and coconut; and many more inside the kitchen, which she has to herself to be as creative with her recipes as she wants.

Wallace said, “Maybe one day I’ll have a brick-and-mortar location of my own, but for now, I’m so glad to be partnering with Scott at Treat Dreams to share my selection of tasty crêpes with a new audience in Midtown.” To learn more, Treat-Dreams.com and TheFrenchCowCrepesShop.net.