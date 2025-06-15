Watch Now
TreeRunner Adventure Parks offer fun outdoor experiences for ages 4 and up

TreeRunner West Bloomfield
TreeRunner West Bloomfield, the premier aerial adventure park in Michigan.<br/>
ROCHESTER, MI (WXYZ) — TreeRunner Parks is a national owner and operator of aerial adventure parks in North America.

Aerial adventure parks are a unique outdoor amusement experience that allow visitors to overcome various physical obstacles and zip lines while being suspended up in the trees high above ground. Most of TreeRunners forest adventure parks include a junior course designed for climbers four years and older, and all feature adult courses in various degrees of difficulty. These adventures are available for individuals, families, large groups, birthday parties, and those seeking a unique team-building opportunity.

