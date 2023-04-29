TreeRunner West Bloomfield is the premier aerial adventure park in Michigan

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — TreeRunner West Bloomfield, the premier aerial adventure park in Michigan, is now open with spring hours and is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest attraction: the Zipling Trail.

Following the model of the Golden Grizzly trail at TreeRunner Rochester, this fantastic new addition features a 120-foot-long zipline that provides an adrenaline-pumping experience for the entire family.

To celebrate the launch of the Zipling Trail, TreeRunner West Bloomfield & Rochester is offering a limited-time promotion. Parents who book a family adventure by April 30th will receive a 15% discount on their total booking. Simply use the promo code SPRINGZIP when making your reservation online. This applies to general admission tickets only.

As parents continually seek new ways to engage with their children to create lasting memories, the Zipling Trail offers a unique experience that bridges the gap between family members of different ages. The new trail is designed to accommodate participants of varying ages and abilities, ensuring everyone can take part in the new adventure. The park is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with extended Summer hours starting in June to accommodate busy schedules. With climbing options for ages 4 - 94+ and plenty of outdoor space, it's an ideal destination for those looking to escape their homes and explore the great outdoors.

For more information please visit TreeRunnerparks.com/WestBloomfield or , TreeRunnerparks.com/Rochester. TreeRunner West Bloomfield is located at 6200 Drake Road on the campus of the Jewish Community Center and TreeRunner Rochester is located at 7553 Meadow Brook Road near Oakland University.