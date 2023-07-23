Trilobite Treasures: Arthropods of the Ancient Seas now on display in Bloomfield Hills

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — Cranbrook Institute of Science will welcome a new traveling exhibition, Trilobite Treasures: Arthropods of the Ancient Seas, to the museum, and will open to the public Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

This family-friendly exhibit will take visitors on a journey through the prehistoric life of the ancient seas when arthropods, more specifically trilobites, an invertebrate animal that has an exoskeleton, a segmented body and jointed appendages, were plentiful. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the unique life and death of these fine Paleozoic creatures, meaning ancient life, that once roamed the Earth during the Cambrian Period, commonly known as the Age of Trilobites. This exhibit will be on display at the Institute of Science until Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Fossil enthusiasts and families of all ages can explore these ancient specimens in one place. The exhibit will educate guests on the history of these unique creatures, including:

● Trilobites of Caleb’s Quarry, located in New York, offers a unique snapshot of a local mass mortality

● Trilobites of St. Petersburg, Russia

● A look at trilobites before and after

● A trilobite mass mortality plate from the Czech Republic

● Artifacts and tools of the trade

● Ancient sea murals

Paleo Joe, an award winning paleontologist, fossil hunter and curator of this exhibit, began to develop his fossil collection, and subsequent search for knowledge, as a young child growing up in the fossil-rich Niagara Falls area. Since moving to Michigan in the early 90s, Paleo Joe has taught classes on fossils in many elementary and middle schools.

“Ancient fossils have brought geology and fossil lovers to Michigan for years, and we are thrilled to bring this dynamic and educational exhibition to the Institute,” said Michael D. Stafford, Ph.D., Director of Cranbrook Institute of Science. “Families of all ages will have the chance to experience the Age of the

Trilobites, which is somewhat of a mystery to many people. People will walk away from this show with a much deeper understanding of what a trilobite is, the impact this species had on the ancient world and how nothing like them exists today.”

Trilobite Treasures: Arthropods of the Ancient Seas is open during regular museum hours and has an additional cost, $1 - $3 per person, in addition to general museum admission. To learn more, visit https://science.cranbrook.edu/.