Two innovative Detroit brands collaborate to create newest spicy fan-favorite Olga

Olga’s Kitchen [olgas.com] fans and lovers of fiery foods are invited to try Olga's newest menu item, the Hell Fire Detroit® Spicy Chicken Olga.

Known for its feature on Season 9 and Season 13 of Hot Ones, Hell Fire Detroit [hellfiredetroit.com]® [hellfiredetroit.com] creates small batch hot sauces including habanero chile which brings a new kind of heat to Olga’s Kitchen. “Teaming up with Olga’s Kitchen has brought two Michigan powerhouse brands together to create one delicious product,” said Don Button, founder of Hell Fire Detroit. “Having a consistent presence in Olga’s restaurants is a meaningful way for us to expand our footprint with a sauce that truly packs a punch.”

The Hell Fire Detroit® Spicy Chicken Olga features crispy chicken tenderloins basted with a spicy habanero and honey citrus aioli served on the best bread on the planet with vine-ripened tomato, ribbon cut lettuce, pickles and marinated sweet red onions. Guests can level up the Spicy Chicken Olga and take on the Hell Fire Detroit® Challenge where the chicken tenders are tossed in straight-up habanero chile sauce. Guests will certainly be feeling the burn, but it’s the perfect opportunity to embrace the flame that fuels Detroit.

Now through October 31, Olga’s fans are invited to come in at lunchtime to try the Hell Fire Detroit® Spicy Chicken Olga. Guests who order two Olgas and are rewards members will receive a free appetizer. Those who are not currently rewards members can join via the Olga’s Kitchen mobile app or at olgasrewards.com.

With 24 participating Olga's Kitchen & Olga's Fresh Grille locations, please visit olgas.com [olgas.com] for more information.