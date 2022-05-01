Two Men and a Truck host annual Mother's Day collection drive

ANN ARBOR, MICH (WXYZ) — Two Men and a Truck in Ann Arbor is partnering with businesses, schools, and community members coming together to help support less fortunate moms.

The company is holding its annual Movers for Moms collection to benefit residents at the local shelter, S.A.F.E. Place, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need. Once the essential items are donated and collected, the move teams pick them up and deliver the items on or around Mother’s Day.

Two Men and a Truck and S.A.F.E. are putting together the care packages for the women in need with products that make a surprising difference in these women's lives. Many of whom they say would be overlooked on Mother's Day if this initiative didn't exist.

The venture comes in response to heartbreaking statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. They show that on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. This equates to nearly 1 in 4 women being victims of some sort of physical violence.

To learn more about the Ann Arbor branch of Two Men and a Truck, visit https://twomenandatruck.com/movers/mi/ann-arbor/team.