Two Mile Tuesday set to returns for new season

Two Mile Tuesday is back! Breadless and WeRun313 are celebrating three years of partnership with the kickoff of the 2025 season on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at Breadless Detroit (2760 Larned St).

WeRun313 is Detroit’s leading social run club, connecting like-minded individuals through running to build a healthier, happier community. Since 2022, Breadless Detroit has been the official home for the weekly 6 p.m. evening run, promoting movement, wellness, and connection across the city.

The season opener will be more than just a run — it’s a full community celebration featuring vendors like Henry Ford Health, Covenant Community Care, Asics, Gazelle Sports, Lululemon and Redbull. The weekly run is free and open to everyone. Meet at Breadless at 6:00 p.m. every Tuesday — no registration needed.