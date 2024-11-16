STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH (WXYZ) — 40 Regional Lego Robotics teams are storming back into the 23rd annual UCS ThunderQuest on Saturday, November 16.
It's one of the state’s largest regional FIRST LEGO robotics competitions. The theme this year is “Submerged,” exploring the layers of the ocean and bringing learning and ideas to the surface.
UCS ThunderQuest is one of Michigan's largest regional FIRST LEGO robotics competitions
