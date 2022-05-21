United Shore Professional Baseball League opens for new season

UTICA, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Single-game tickets are now on sale for the USPBL 2021 baseball season at Jimmy John’s Field, located in historic downtown Utica, Mich.

Fans can purchase United Shore Baseball League tickets online at uspbl.com or by calling the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at 248-759-5278.

During the 2021 season, the USPBL will welcome its One Millionth fan through the gates at Jimmy John’s Field. The One Millionth fan will receive $1,000 from OUR Credit Union in an OUR Credit Union account, a One Millionth fan USPBL Jersey, one Cabana Suite for five years, and a photo on the USPBL Wall of Fame at Jimmy John’s Field. JJ, The Field General, the USPBL’s resident bat dog, will also retrieve his 1,000 bat!

All 2021 USPBL single games will be seven innings, and all double headers will be six-inning games. As capacity will be limited during the 2021 season, the USPBL is encouraging advance ticket purchases. It anticipate that many games will sell out due to the capacity limitations, and that there will only be a limited number of tickets available for game day purchases at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office.