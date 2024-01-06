Watch Now
University Vintage makes past school spirit new again

Vintage University
University Vintage in Ann Arbor is where you can find your school spirit from the past and make it new again.<br/>
Posted at 5:02 AM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 06:53:32-05

ANN ARBOR, MICH (WXYZ) — Two brothers, one who graduated from Michigan State University and one from University of Michigan have found a spot for you to find your school spirit from the past and make it new again.

University Vintage (UV) is a vintage clothing shop located in Ann Arbor, Michigan (324 S State St). The items online and in the store were originally manufactured in the 70s, 80s, 90s, and early 2000s locally and nationally. To see what's available, visit https://universityvintage.com/.

