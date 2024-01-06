University Vintage makes past school spirit new again

ANN ARBOR, MICH (WXYZ) — Two brothers, one who graduated from Michigan State University and one from University of Michigan have found a spot for you to find your school spirit from the past and make it new again.

University Vintage (UV) is a vintage clothing shop located in Ann Arbor, Michigan (324 S State St). The items online and in the store were originally manufactured in the 70s, 80s, 90s, and early 2000s locally and nationally. To see what's available, visit https://universityvintage.com/.