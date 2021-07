DETROIT (WXYZ) — You're invited to spend your Sunday supporting local businesses at Valade Park! It's located at 2670 Atwater Street in downtown Detroit.

A variety of small business vendors will have items for sale at this market. Brunch food and drinks will be available. Stop by between noon and 4 p.m. every Sunday through September 26 to sip, shop, and enjoy Detroit's Riverwalk!