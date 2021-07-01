Vegan twist on Fourth of July favorite from Aratham Gourmet to Go

(WXYZ) — Putting a unique plant-based twist on a Fourth of July cookout favorite, with a new gourmet meal delivery service in Troy.

Chef Gabriel Vera from Aratham Gourmet to Go joined 7 Action News with vegan potato salad. The dish can last longer out of refrigeration since there is not mayonnaise or eggs in it.

For more, visit aratham.com.

Aratham's classic vegan potato salad

Serves 4 - 6 people

8 Large Russet or Idaho potatoes – diced and cooked

4 red onions – small, diced

1 bunch of celery – small, diced

4 cups vegan mayonnaise - store-bought or homemade (see below)

1 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar

1 cup chopped parsley

salt and pepper, to taste

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients and enjoy

Note: To cook the potatoes - wash, peel and boil them in plenty of water until tender. DO NOT overcook or they will turn into mashed potatoes.

Homemade mayo

1 cup whole raw, unsalted cashews, soaked overnight

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp distilled white vinegar

3/4 tsp nutritional yeast

1/4 tsp Dijon mustard

3/4 tsp salt

Filtered water

Drain soaked cashews. Add cashews, lemon juice, vinegar, nutritional yeast, Dijon mustard, and salt in a blender.

Add 1/4 cup of filtered water. Blend ingredients together for 60 seconds. Transfer to a glass jar or sealable container.

Transfer the mixture to a jar and store in fridge for up to 10 days.