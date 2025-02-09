Verizon's FanFest to take over Detroit's Ford Field on Super Bowl Sunday

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — In a first-of-its-kind event, Verizon is transforming stadiums and venues across all 30 NFL markets, including Detroit's Ford Field, into a nationwide FanFest unlike any other.

Detroit fans can mingle with host Golden Tate, Roary, other NFL Legends, and cheerleaders. They'll also enjoy free celebrations on Super Bowl LIX Sunday with food and beverages from locally-owned small businesses, meet and greets with local football heroes, live local music acts, interactive games and unique football fan experiences – and in select cities, experiencing Super Bowl LIX activities on the field.

Key highlights of the Verizon Super Bowl FanFest include:

• Stadiums and iconic locations, in select cities: Take a selfie from the 50-yard line, spike a ball in the endzone, take a tour of the locker rooms, enjoy tailgate games and participate in football-themed activities on the field. Fans will have once-in-a-lifetime field and stadium access.

• Local Hall-of-Famers and player meet & greets: Fans will be hosted by a lineup of NFL legends and players in their hometowns.

• Local Entertainment: The experience will be stacked with entertainment from team cheerleaders, local artists and live bands — keeping fans entertained and energized throughout the day.

• Family Fun: There will be interactive activities designed for fans of all ages around the entire venue. From tailgate games to locker room access and photo ops, football enthusiasts can expect an evening of tech-infused fun.

• Local Flavor: Each event will feature tailgates and food prepared by local chefs.

• Exclusive Merchandise: Fans will have access to exclusive team memorabilia in select cities.

To get more information about Super Bowl FanFest, a full list of events and locations, and access to free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis by visiting VerizonFanFest.com. FanFests will take place on Sunday, February 9 beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

For more information on the celebration at Ford Field in downtown Detroit, visit Detroit Verizon FanFest - Public.