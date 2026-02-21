Vince & Joe's shares recipe for Whitefish Siciliano

MACOMB COUNTY, MI (WXYZ) — Lenten season 2026 just kicked off, which many folks across metro Detroit aren't eating meat on Fridays. They're optioning for fish instead.

Justin Viel, Director of Culinary Operations at Vince and Joe's Gourmet Market, stopped by Broadcast House to show 7 News Detroit viewers what tasty treats are available at their two locations this Lenten season. He also shared the recipe for his Whitefish Siciliano. It's posted below. Enjoy!

To learn more about Vince and Joe's Gourmet Market, visit https://vinceandjoes.com/

Whitefish Siciliano

Ingredients (Serves 2–4)

4 whitefish fillets (lake whitefish, cod, or haddock)

3–4 cloves chopped garlic

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup dry white wine

Juice of 1 large lemon

1 cup seasoned Italian breadcrumbs

Salt & cracked black pepper

Fresh parsley (optional)

Marinade

In a shallow dish, whisk together:

Olive oil

White wine

Lemon juice

Chopped garlic

Pinch of salt & pepper

Add fish and turn to coat.

Marinate 20–30 minutes in the refrigerator (no longer than 30 minutes the lemon can start to “cook” the fish).

Cooking

1. Remove fish from marinade and let excess drip off.

2. Press firmly into seasoned Italian breadcrumbs on both sides.

3. Heat ¼ cup olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.

4. Sear 3–4 minutes per side until golden brown and crisp.

5. Internal temp should reach 135–140°F and flake easily.

Finish & Serve

Garnish with fresh parsley and lemon wedges. Serve with roasted potatoes or sautéed greens.