Vintage Electronics Expo taking place January 20 in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — The Vintage Electronics Expo features radios, records, audio gear, vintage gaming and computer stuff for sale by collectors.

This expo is the place to buy directly and without possible damage or shipping costs when buying on-line. A new generation has discovered "vinyl" records and need a way to play them, so this is one place to shop and learn about the excellent audio gear of years ago.

Back in the 70's, no dorm room was complete without a turntable, amplifier and speakers, some of which were the size of a desk. Also, many "console stereos" of the 60's era are coming out of parents basements and folks under age 50 don't know how these work or how to get them repaired. For hours, ticket prices and presentation schedule, visit thevee.org/.