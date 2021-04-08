Virtual spin class to benefit Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers announcer and two-time World Series champion Kirk Gibson is fighting the battle of his life -- against Parkinson's disease.

A virtual spin class from sweatconnected is benefitting the Kirk Gibson Foundation on World Parkinson's Day -- this Sunday at noon. Danielle Devine-Baum, co-founder of sweatconnected, joined 7 Action News to talk about the class and how its raising money to fight Parkinson's.

To sign up for Sunday's virtual spin class, visit sweatconnected.com.

For more on the Kirk Gibson Foundation, visit kirkgibsonfoundation.org.