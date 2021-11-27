Visit Birmingham on Small Business Saturday for great local shopping & lots of fun

BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — Support locally owned businesses and find unique holiday gifts during Small Business Saturday on November 27.

Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and this is an important time for shoppers to show their support. Downtown Birmingham merchants go above and beyond to offer a welcoming environment and personal experience, so skip the crowds and shop downtown Birmingham.

Browse the Birmingham Shopping District’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide to see the latest holiday gifts you can expect to find, for all ages and price points. Those interested in giving gift cards this holiday season can purchase Birmingham Bucks e-gift cards accepted by over 70 retailers and restaurants downtown. Many stores will be offering incentives and discounts during Small Business Saturday, so it’s a great time to get started on your holiday shopping. Additionally, the Birmingham Shopping District has a fun-filled day planned for visitors of all ages! The day’s events include:

Free Parking all day in downtown structures

A Santa Walk: Meet in the parking lot of the Surnow Building located at 320 Martin Street in downtown Birmingham. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. and continues through downtown, with stops at various shops, before concluding at Santa House in Shain Park.

Complimentary Hot Chocolate, courtesy of Hazel, Ravines & Downtown: Will be served outdoors from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Maple and Old Woodward. Look for the tent.

Santa visits and carriage rides: Make an appointment to visit Santa at his quaint home in Shain Park. While you’re there, hop aboard a horse-drawn carriage ride for a tour of the beautifully decorated downtown. Both Santa House and carriage rides are free.

Scavenger Hunt: Register to participate in a scavenger hunt through downtown Birmingham for a chance to win a $250 Birmingham Bucks e-gift card!

Registration required. Please visit ALLINBirmingham.com/events for details and to register. For a list of shops, visit ALLINBirmingham.com/shop.