Volunteers of America Michigan to offer 25% off on National Thrift Shop Day

(WXYZ) — Volunteers of America Michigan is celebrating National Thrift Shop Day 2026 with 25% off and hourly raffles at all seven of its locations. Every purchase helps support veterans housing and community programs.

National Thrift Shop Day is held annually on August 17.

The shopping event highlights the benefits of secondhand shopping, helps the environment by keeping items out of landfills, and supports local charities and non-profit community programs.

To learn more about Volunteers of America Michigan, to make a donation or to find a Volunteers of America thrift store near you, visit https://www.voami.org/