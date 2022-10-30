(WXYZ) — It is everyone’s laundry nemesis.

No matter how carefully bed sheets are placed in the washing machine or dryer, they inevitably wind themselves up into a tangled knot. In the washer, coiled sheets never come out very clean, and the wadded mass often sends the machine off-balance, shaking violently in protest. In the dryer, the sheets ball-up, engulfing themselves and anything else that happens to be in the load, requiring frequent unravelling of the wad, then another go or two through the dryer. These laundry conundrums waste consumers’ valuable time, money, and energy while testing their sanity! Yet there has never been a solution to this wasteful problem until now!

Wad-Free® for Bed Sheets is an innovative laundry gadget that attaches to the four corners of both flat and fitted sheets, interrupting the physics behind why sheets form wads in the first place. Wad-Free prevents sheets from tangling, twisting, and balling-up, so loads come out cleaner, the washing machine stays balanced, and everything dries up to 75% faster with fewer wrinkles. Say goodbye to the washer riding bronco-style across the room…to the wet treasures found hidden inside the pockets of the fitted sheet…and to the mound inside the dryer that resembles a giant burrito with everything wrapped soggily inside. The long-overdue Wad-Free solution is finally here.

Wad-Free for Bed Sheets are made in the U.S.A. out of non-toxic materials, is reusable, and is a laundry room game-changer. The Wad-Free 2-pack (enough for one sheet set) is $19.99 USD at wadfree.com. Also available at Amazon, walmart.com, and The Grommet.