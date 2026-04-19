Ways you can help conserve planet Earth for future generations

(WXYZ) — Earth Day 2026 is quickly approaching, which means now is the time to reflect on how we can all help conserve the planet - both big and small- for future generations.

SEEL,LLC (Solutions for Energy Efficient Logistics) is an award-wining implementation contractor, founded on the principles of efficiency, innovation, sustainability, and community, that builds and grows energy efficiency programs across the U.S.

Tune into the video player above to hear about and see some of ways you can keep the Earth healthy.