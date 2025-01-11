Watch Now
We celebrate National Vision Board Day on every second Saturday in January

Kelly Houseman MS, LPC, NCC<br/><br/>
National Vision Board Day is celebrated annually on the second Saturday in January to encourage us to set our goals visually. 
Vision Board 2021
WXYZ — On every second Saturday of January, we celebrate National Vision Board Day.

This is a great time to refocus your new year's resolutions or to start manifesting new ones. The tradition also seeks to help us re-imagine and achieve goals in every area of life by visualizing them.

A vision board can include anything that inspires you, from pictures and inspiring quotes to postcards and memorabilia. Basically anything interesting and creative. The process works by narrowing down on one small goal after another, and using it for goal setting as it concerns all areas of life including relationships, business, art, travel, and career.

