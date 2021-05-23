Westborn Market launches new beer in partnership with Short’s Brewing Company
Jenny Kane/AP
This Dec. 25, 2018, photo shows beer taps at a bar at the Back Bowl bowling alley in Eagle, Colo. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 1:42 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 01:42:42-04
PLYMOUTH, MICH (WXYZ) — Westborn Market launches Market Legend beer in partnership with Short’s Brewing Company.
The beer will be available at all four Westborn Market locations across metro Detroit starting May 24.
To learn more about Westborn Market visit https://www.westbornmarket.com/
For more on Short's Brewery visit https://www.shortsbrewing.com/about/our-story/
