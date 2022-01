(WXYZ) — In 2021, the U.S. housing market competition was steep and prices soared.

Reports by https://www.realtor.com/ show price increases toward the end of the year hit the double-digits, which has many wondering what the market is looking like for 2022. David Hall, President and CEO of Hall Financial, shares advice for homeowners, buyers and sellers.

