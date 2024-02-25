Watch Now
Whether it's a gift of your time, talent or treasure, The Community House welcomes your involvement

The Community House
Start your philanthropic journey with The Community House and become a part of our extraordinary legacy.<br/>
Posted at 5:11 AM, Feb 25, 2024
BIRMINGHAM, MICH (WXYZ) — Established in 2017, the mission of The Community House Foundation is to secure supplemental philanthropic funds critically needed to keep its promise to families, and to the Community, who depend on the charity to deliver a variety of quality programs and services. Much of this work is done by carefully pairing passionate donors with immediate and emerging needs.

Learn more about ways you can support The Community House Foundation through its FUNDRAISERS, GIVING and VOLUNTEERING, by clicking on these links.

