Whether it’s hunting, fishing, boating, or being outdoors, Outdoorama is for you

NOVI, MI (WXYZ) — Outdoorama, the show that celebrates Michigan's incredible conservation and outdoors heritage, returns to Metro Detroit. The tradition is being held February 19-22 at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi.

This year's 53rd annual show is packed full of outdoor-related gear, educational information, boats, non-stop seminars, features like a snake pit, trout pond, archery instruction, fly tying, live birds of prey and much more.

