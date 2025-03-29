Watch Now
White Lake Oaks gears up for Annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show

White Lake Oaks<br/>
White Lake Oaks gears up for 2nd Annual Spring Arts &amp; Crafts Show.<br/>
WHITE LAKE, MICH (WXYZ) — Patrons can look forward to browsing homemade and made-in-Michigan products from more than 40 vendors at White Lake Oaks’ 2nd Annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show. Home décor, framed art, soaps, blankets, crocheted items, woodwork and signs, resin pieces, jewelry and other items will be sold.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 29. Admission is free and concession items will be available for purchase. Conveniently located near M-59, White Lake Oaks is visible from both Williams Lake and Pontiac Lake roads.

For more information about the craft show, please contact (248) 698-2700.
For more information about Oakland County Parks, visit OaklandCountyParks.com. You can also join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram.

