White Lake Oaks gears up for Annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show

WHITE LAKE, MICH (WXYZ) — Patrons can look forward to browsing homemade and made-in-Michigan products from more than 40 vendors at White Lake Oaks’ 2nd Annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show. Home décor, framed art, soaps, blankets, crocheted items, woodwork and signs, resin pieces, jewelry and other items will be sold.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 29. Admission is free and concession items will be available for purchase. Conveniently located near M-59, White Lake Oaks is visible from both Williams Lake and Pontiac Lake roads.

For more information about the craft show, please contact (248) 698-2700.

