White Lake Oaks to host inaugural Spring Arts and Crafts Show on March 23rd

WHITE LAKE, MICH (WXYZ) — You're invited to come out and browse homemade and made-in-Michigan products, from more than 40 vendors, during White Lake Oaks’ inaugural Spring Arts and Crafts Show.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, March 23.

The 1st annual arts and crafts show is being held inside the White Lake Oaks Event Center, located at 991 Williams Lake Road. Home décor, framed art, soaps, blankets, crocheted items, woodwork and signs, resin pieces, jewelry and other items will be sold. Admission is free and concession items will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit https://www.oakgov.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3536/