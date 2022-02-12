Wing Snob is a gourmet chicken wing franchise headquartered in Oakland County

(WXYZ) — Super Bowl Sunday is February 13, and Americans are already celebrating with one of its favorite foods - WINGS!

They're expected to chow down on 1.4 billion chicken wings over Super Bowl weekend, and Wing Snob, a gourmet chicken wing franchise that's headquartered in Oakland County, Michigan with locations developing nationwide, is ready!

To find the Wing Snob location nearest you, see the menu and place your order, visit https://www.wingsnob.com/

WING SNOB SPICY RANCH FOR DIPPING WINGS

1/2 Gallon of Mayo

1/2 Gallon of Buttermilk

3 cups of hot sauce

1.5 oz of dill

3 ounces ranch seasonings

The key is to chill it! Mix with an immersion blender until fully combined and then chill it for 24 hours before serving so it'll thicken up. This will make 1 gallons of spicy ranch for Super Bowl parties.

Wing Snob Perfectly Simple Marinade for Chicken Tenders or Wings

For a few pounds of chicken

1 to 2 cups cold water

A few tablespoons cup kosher salt & fine sugar

A few tablespoons cup granulated garlic or fresh

Granulated onion powder to taste

That is the base to a perfect marinade with powder or fresh crushed garlic and onion.

BUILD onto it with your own creativity:

1/4 c.

chili garlic sauce

chili garlic sauce

Juice of 1 lime

Juice of 1 lime

1/4 c Honey

1/4 c Honey

1/3 c Soy sauce

1/3 c Soy sauce

Brown sugar to taste

Marinate the chicken wings in a ziplock bag for at least 2 hours in the refrigerator and then prepare! Enjoy!