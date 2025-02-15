Winter Around the World offers something for everyone to enjoy

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Guests to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s Winter Around the World event at Robert C. Valade Park the weekend of February 14-16 will be able to

experience winter traditions from across the globe, including a Lunar New Year celebration featuring live music, dance performances and a colorful parade.

Presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Winter Around the World will also feature karaoke, an international food truck rally, yo-yo demonstrations, costumed character meet and greets, hands-on crafts, a wellness walk and more.

The free event takes place Friday, February 14 from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, February 15 from 1 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, February 16 from Noon to 6 p.m. The Lunar New Year celebration takes place on Sunday.

Winter Around the World is part of the Conservancy’s popular Winter at Valade programming presented by Friends of Robert C. Valade Park. Each weekend from January 10 through February 23, visitors can visit Valade Park to experience the magic of winter through a variety of fun and family-friendly things to see and do. The park is located along the Detroit Riverfront at 2670 Atwater Street.

To learn more about Winter Around the World and other DRF events, visit https://detroitriverfront.org/winteratvalade.