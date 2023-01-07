Winter at Valade features outdoor fun along the Detroit Riverfront

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s popular Winter at Valade celebration, which features free family-friendly programming at Robert C. Valade Park

every weekend, kicked off its season December 9 with hundreds of guests enjoying oversized outdoor fireplaces, delicious food and drink and s’mores stations.

The outdoor fun continues every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through February 26.

Presented by Friends of Robert C. Valade Park, Winter at Valade also includes sledding, curling on synthetic ice and other hands-on activities, as well as wellness programming that includes dog walks, hustle classes and more.

Robert C. Valade Park is located at 2670 East Atwater along the East Riverfront in downtown Detroit. The hours for Winter at Valade each weekend are 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

This is the third season of Winter at Valade programming. More than 40,000 people enjoyed the festivities during the 2021-22 season.

The themed weekends include the following:

January 6-8 Fire and Ice Festival, presented by Bedrock

January 20-22 Winter Around the World, presented by Visit Detroit

February 3-5 Motown Love, presented by Bedrock

February 17-19 Mardi Gras at Valade

In addition to the themed weekends, the Conservancy has added more Winter Wellness activities with more programs and dates for participants to enjoy. Winter Wellness activities are designed to appeal to participants of all ages and encourage them to get outside, get active and enjoy the beauty of the Detroit Riverfront.

Winter Wellness activities include:

Polar Power Walk

January 14, January 28, February 11 and February 25

11 a.m. to Noon

Winter Hustle

January 14, January 28, February 11 and February 25

1 to 3 p.m.

Pack Walk with Canine to Five

January 15 and February 12

10:30 a.m. to Noon

Riverfront Walking Tour

January 29 and February 26

1 to 2 p.m.

Self Care Sunday Stroll

January 15, January 29, February 12, February 26

2 to 3 p.m.

In addition, every weekend features hands-on activities and winter games, including curling on synthetic ice and box hockey. Several giant outdoor fireplaces are placed throughout the park to help keep guests warm. Conservancy volunteers will have free gloves and hand-warmer pouches available for guests during select hours.

There will be no shortage of delicious food and drink every weekend during Winter at Valade. The Shed Bar will feature hot seasonal alcoholic and non-alcoholic classics for purchase like hot chocolate and Hot Toddies. Marshmallow kits for roasting at the park will also be available for purchase.

Two eateries which operate out of The Shed at Valade Park year round will provide guests with delicious food to purchase. Smokey G’s menu includes pulled pork, brisket, ribs, macaroni and cheese and other items. Geisha Girls Sushi features crab Rangoon, shrimp tempura, panko chicken tenders and more. Food is available Wednesday through Sunday from Noon to 8 p.m.

To learn more about Winter at Valade, visit