Winter at Valade kicks off its season January 5-7 with a medieval-themed Fire & Ice Festival

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s popular Winter at Valade (WAV) celebration, which features family-friendly programming every weekend, kicks off its season January 5-7 with a medieval-themed Fire & Ice Festival.

The Fire & Ice Festival is the first of four themed Winter at Valade weekends this season. It feature tons of medieval fun with a winter twist, such as live performances and an ice carving competition. Guests can also purchase turkey legs to eat and enjoy hands-on activities like archery, inflatable axe throwing and ice carving. The signature moment of the weekend will be the lighting of the seven-foot-tall Fire and Ice Tower, which will transform into a giant bonfire at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the fourth season of Winter at Valade programming. More than 40,000 people enjoyed the festivities during the 2022-23 season. In addition to the four themed weekends, guests can visit Valade Park every weekend through February 25 for giant fires, marshmallow roasters, sledding, seasonal drinks and delicious food, and special programming on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information on the 2024 Winter at Valade celebration, visit https://detroitriverfront.org/winteratvalade.