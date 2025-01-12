Winter at Valade’s Fire and Ice festival offers tons of medieval fun with a winter twist

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Head to Winter at Valade’s Fire and Ice festival– Friday, January 10 through Sunday, January 12 - for tons of medieval fun with a winter twist! All weekend enjoy oversized fires, turkey legs and an ice carving competition.

Try your hand at ax throwing, or take your picture on an Iron Throne - made of ice, of course. Frozen's Elsa and Renaissance Fair performers will be wandering the park for additional photo opportunities. The signature moment of the weekend is Fire and Ice Tower - a 7 foot ice structure that will become a giant bonfire once lit at 6pm on Saturday. You don't want to miss it!

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is committed to helping visitors embrace winter by extending our great riverfront programming year-round at Robert C. Valade Park with the return of Winter at Valade. Join us in January and February to enjoy oversized fires, sleds, games, drinks, food, and a full schedule of programs and events, including the return of our signature themed weekends, winter wellness activities, and more! View full details on the tabs to the left or scroll down to learn about each activity.

Free parking for Winter at Valade is located in the lot at the corner of Chene and Guoin (enter on Guoin). There is additional parking at the Stroh Riverplace Garage and nearby side streets. Please follow all posted parking directional signage and do not park on Atwater Street. Click here for a street and lot parking map.

For more information, visit https://detroitriverfront.org/winteratvalade