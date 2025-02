ROYAL OAK, MI (WXYZ) — Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is a free community event that will take place January 31st - February 2nd, 2025 in and around Centennial Commons and the Royal Oak City Center in downtown Royal Oak.

The event features live music, free ice, ice sculptures, medieval village, zip line, food trucks, a kids adventure zone and more. To learn more, visit https://www.winterblast.com/.