ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Winter Blast Royal Oak returns to this weekend.

The free, family-friendly event in downtown Royal Oak includes outdoor winter activities like ice skating, a ski and snowboarding experience and ice sculptures. Live music and food trucks will also be a highlight of the event. This year's theme is "Knights of the New Order" with a 15th century renaissance vibe, so there will be archery and axe throwing.

To learn more, visit https://www.winterblast.com/