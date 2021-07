(WXYZ) — "WOKE," a high-energy ballet using popular music to capture the spirit of the times, is coming to the Detroit Music Hall Amphitheater. Complexions Contemporary Ballet is bringing the performance to the stage.

Vince Paul, president and artistic director of Music Hall, joined 7 Action News to talk about what patrons can expect from the one-night-only performance.

"WOKE" is being staged Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and are available at musichall.org.